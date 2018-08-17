Inside the Community: Tough Cookie Mud Run

The Girl Scouts hope you’re ready to get muddy for a great cause!

The Tough Cookie Mud Run is August 25th at Camp Koch in Cannelton, Indiana. For the second year now, participants can run the 5K obstacle course through rolling hills and thick woods along the Ohio River.

It’s a tough course but is also a challenge you can tackle with friends, family, or co-workers while also helping local Girl Scouts.

Plus, if you beat the CEO’s time, she will give you a special “I Beat the CEO” patch.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit Girl Scouts in our community by providing programming, financial aid, and opportunities to build courage, confidence and character.

Click here for more information or to register for the mud run.



Comments

comments