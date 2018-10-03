Inside The Community: The Smile Mile

It’s national down syndrome awareness month, and Smile on Down Syndrome is celebrating with a wonderful annual event.

The smile mile is just one of the events helping them reach their 100 thousand dollar goal this year, and it’s this Saturday at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

Nikki Davis was here to tell us about this year’s smile mile.

Davis explained that the goal of the 2018 smile on down syndrome smile mile is to celebrate national down syndrome awareness month in October and promote acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome. Nationally, the down syndrome awareness walks and events raise more than $8.5 million, and on a local level we will raise money to support critical programs and services. Locally, our goal is to raise $100,000 to help support the goals of S.M.I.L.E. on down syndrome.

Smile serves hundreds of families who have a loved one with down syndrome, and has expanded to reach the disability community as a whole. The smile center was opened in 2011 at 105 NW 4th Street in Evansville and continues to provide vital opportunities to newborns through adults with down syndrome and their families and our community.

Walk registration begins at 9:00AM, with the smile mile activities starting at 10:00AM. There will be food and entertainment after the walk, and the day’s events will end at 12:00PM.

More information on the event can be seen by clicking here.



