The Vanderburgh County Bicentennial Birthday Celebrations are coming to end for the summer season.

As a summer send off, the final Lunch on the Lawn will start this Friday at 10:00AM at the Old Courthouse.

Attendees can expect great food, music, and farmers market products.

Individuals will also be able to get a commemorative bicentennial shirt for $15 as a way to remember the Lunch on the Lawn celebrations that took place this summer.

