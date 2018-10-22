Inside The Community: SIEC Teacher Job Fair

If you’re looking for a teaching job then we have an event for you!

The Southern Indiana Education Center is hosting a job fair for potential teaching candidates within the southwestern Indiana region called “PrepareED 2018” on November 2nd.

Southern Indiana Education Center Director of Professional Learning Deanne Taggart joined us in studio to tell us everything we need to know about the event.

Taggart explained that the job fair is free to attend and the deadline to register is October 25th.

People interested in attending can click here to register.

