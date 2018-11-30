Inside The Community: River City Basketball Showcase

For the first time ever, high school basketball teams will have the chance to hit the hardwood at the Ford Center next month.

It’s the first ever River City Basketball Showcase, featuring 16 area high school boys basketball teams.

Eric Marvin from Evansville Sports Corporation joined us ahead of the early December event to give us an idea of what to expect from the games.

Below is a list of times, dates, and teams competing:

Friday, December 7th, 2018

6 p.m. (CST) – Evansville North vs. Henderson County

8 p.m. (CST) – Evansville Central vs. Gibson Southern

Saturday, December 8th, 2018