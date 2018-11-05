Home Indiana Evansville Inside The Community: Model Train Show at St. Paul’s United Church November 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Train Show Club will sponsor a model train show this Saturday, November 10th, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Evansville.

Club president John Gottcent joined us in studio with all the details on the event.



Gottecent explained that a train show is a kind of flea market for train items. Dealers set up tables offering everything from real railroad items to model train sets to individual engines and cars, and even parts and accessories, in all scales and sizes. Customers who visit the dealers are invited to buy, trade, or even sell to them.

The show will happen this coming November 10th, from 10:00AM to 3:00PM at the gymnasium behind St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 2227 West Michigan street (corner of 12th avenue).

The cost is $3 for adults, with kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult admitted free.

