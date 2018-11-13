Inside The Community: Mindfulness Explained with Brentwood Springs

Mindfulness is a big trend right now in the mental health world.

Brentwood Springs is sponsoring an event this evening for mental health professionals who focus on the technique.

Kamille Stich of Brentwood Springs and Caron Leader of “Within Sight Counseling Services” in Evansville joined us to talk about the event, as well as give us details into what mindfulness is.

If you’re a mental health professional, you can hear more from Caron tonight at the WNIN theater from 5:30PM to 7:30PM.

Comments

comments