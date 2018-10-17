Inside The Community: Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

We are going inside the community with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke who joined us this morning to talk about various events around the city.

Mayor Winnecke discussed the port authority board’s decision to reject bids to move the LST325 from its current home at marina pointe to the former Tropicana boat location downtown.

The Mickey’s Kingdom Dedication was also discussed. The dedication will take place Saturday, October 27th at 9:30AM.

Finally, the discussion ended with talks about the next travelling city hall on October 24th at the CK Newsome Center.

