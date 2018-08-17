Inside the Community: HOLA Latino Festival

A fiesta that brings together foods and communities from all over Latin America is happening this Saturday in Evansville!

The HOLA Latino Festival is back and will be at Bosse Field on August 18th from 11:00AM to 8:00PM.

Over 30 food vendors and food trucks from Mexico, Peru, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, El Salvador, USA, and much more!

Last years attendance was 8,500 people, and the goal this year is to surpass that number. Four bands will be performing at the event, with one of the the performers being a Latin Grammy Nominee. There will also be a children’s area, mechanical bull.

Entry is $7.00 for adults and children 12 and under get in for free.

Click here to visit the HOLA Latino Festival’s website.

Comments

comments