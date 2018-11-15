Inside The Community: Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive

The American Red Cross and 44News are partnering to host the “Give Thanks, Give Life” blood drive on Monday, November 19th at the American Red Cross on Stockwell Road.

Karen Robertson of the American Red Cross joined us in studio to give us an inside look on the event.

Robertson gave us information on what happens after they donate blood, as well as emphasizing that all blood types are accepted.

Click here if you are interested in donating, but walk-ins are also welcome.

