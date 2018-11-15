44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community: Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive

Inside The Community: Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive

November 15th, 2018 44News This Morning

Facebook Twitter

The American Red Cross and 44News are partnering to host the “Give Thanks, Give Life” blood drive on Monday, November 19th at the American Red Cross on Stockwell Road.

Karen Robertson of the American Red Cross joined us in studio to give us an inside look on the event.

Robertson gave us information on what happens after they donate blood, as well as emphasizing that all blood types are accepted.

Click here if you are interested in donating, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.