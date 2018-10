The 2nd Annual Evansville Taco Festival is tomorrow at the Old National Events Plaza!

At the event, you’ll find over 20 of the areas best restaurants & food purveyors dishing out a variety of $3 tacos.

Salsarita’s, one of the vendors, brought in lots of tacos this morning for a taco eating contest.

Our wonderful contestants Tommy Mason, Chris Mastrobuono, and Lauren Leslie faced off to see who could eat the most!

