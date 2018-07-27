Inside The Community: Educators and Families

Strong communication between teachers and parents is key when it comes to educating children, but challenges can lay in the way.

Patricia Weinzapfel is the Executive Director of Family Engagement and Community Schools for the EVSC. Her new book “No More Mumbo Jumbo. Bridging the Communication Gap Between Educators and Families goes into deep detail about this issue.

She joined us in studio to talk about some of these challenges and how to overcome them.

Her new book explains that certain words and acronyms teachers use can be unknown to families. Educators have a different jargon than families are used to, and educators need to be aware of that.

These problems create a disconnect between the two parties, causing families to potentially stay silent on issues because the wording teachers use can be confusing.

Weinzapfel offered a few tips on how teachers can avoid this disconnect:

Use the term “you” in conversation

Avoid using acronyms that are only familiar to you

Don’t use “$20 dollar words”

Patricia will have a book signing at Barnes and Noble in Evansville on August 18th starting at 2:00PM.

Click here if you are interested in purchasing her new book.



Comments

comments