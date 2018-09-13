Inside The Community: Downtown Alley Sale and Wine Walk

A big week of events is coming up for downtown Evansville.

Saturday morning is the downtown alley sale followed by the wine walk next Friday.

Both events are being put on by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Adam Trinkel, marketing and events Director, joined us in studio to talk about what to expect from these events.

The Downtown Alley Sale this Saturday starts at 7:00AM to 11:00AM on Main Street and the alleys meeting Main Street from 2nd to 6th Streets. The event is free to attend.

The Downtown Wine Walk is next Friday, September 21st, from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at Main and Third Street. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased by clicking here.



