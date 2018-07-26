Inside The Community: Community Out Reach Day

Holy Temple in Evansville is celebrating Community Outreach Day this weekend to promote wellness to men and women in our community.

Pastor Tim Simmons and Timika Bennett joined us this morning to discuss the event.

This will be the 2nd time the event has taken place with this years theme being total wellness for the mind body and soul.

Bennett explains that the events focus is on working families living pay check to pay check and giving them the supplies they need to live comfortably. The event will offer activities live Zumba and there will be health screenings for attendees.

Donations such as school supplies, new shoes, house cleaning supplies, and non perishable food items can be brought to the church at 1700 Pollock Avenue tonight from 3:00 to 5:00 as well as Friday.

The Community Outreach Program will take place July 28th from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.

Click here for more information on the event.



