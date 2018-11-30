Inside The Community: Christmas In New Harmony Festival

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over the Tri-State, including in beautiful New Harmony.

The town is decking the halls this weekend for the annual Christmas in New Harmony Festival.

Festival organizer Tony Tredway joined us to give us all the jolly details.

Tredway explains that the event offers attendees a celebration and shopping experience you can’t miss. The event will have holiday open houses at local merchants, musical performances, and a tree lighting.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, December 1st from 9:00AM to 5:00PM and Sunday, December 2nd from 10:00AM to 4:00PM.

