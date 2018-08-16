Inside the Community: Children’s Theatre of Southern Indiana

Whether your child loves to be in the spotlight or behind the scenes, Children’s Theatre of Southern Indiana offers a wide variety of opportunities for children to express their talents and creativity.

This weekend, the non-profit will be hosting an open house so families can learn about what they do for children in our community as well as their upcoming musical, Space Pirates!

CEO Jennifer Dalto spoke with us this morning to talk about the mission of Children’s Theatre and the different activities, programs, and classes they offer.

The Children’s Theatre open house is this Saturday, August 18th from 10:00AM to 1:00PM at First Christian Church in Newburgh.

