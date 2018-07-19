Inside The Community: Chief Billy Bolin

Chief Billy Bolin with the Evansville Police Department joined us in the studio to talk about the shooting that killed a man on Wednesday.

Kevin Colon was shot outside Sam’s Food Mart Near Washington and Kentucky Avenue. Hours after the shooting, police became involved in a stand off situation on east Chandler when they heard what they thought was a gunshot.

During the investigation, police received a tip that the suspect was at a home on South Linwood.

Two teens have been taken into custody in relation to the shooter, though officers say they want to talk to other people that were at Sam’s Food Mart during the incident.

Anyone who was there, or have information about the crime, is asked to call the EPD.

Before Chief Bolin left, he mentioned his excitement about the new Mickey’s Kingdom and called for volunteers to help construct the new play ground.

The 10 day build runs from September 14th-23rd. Interested applicants should go to the traveling city hall meeting on July 25th at the playing ground building cite adjacent to the Evansville Museum.

Comments

comments