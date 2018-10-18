Inside The Community: Chief Billy Bolin

Chief Billy Bolin joined us in studio to talk about two cases in Evansville that caught the attention of many residents.

The first being the case of Neil Heiss, who is accused of shooting and killing Monika Roberts.

Roberts was from Maryland and was reported missing the week before her body was found. Police believe she was killed between September 29th and 30th in Henderson before her body was brought to Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Roberts died from a single gunshot wound to the head. We also learned this week this same young lady was treated for a gun shot wound just a week or two prior to this alleged shooting.

The second topic covered was last week’s case of an Evansville girl escaped a potential abduction after a man, now identified as Roy Bebout, forced her into his vehicle at gun point.

