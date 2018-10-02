Inside The Community: Boonville Square Flair

If you enjoy live music, barbecue, and arts and crafts, you’ll love the Boonville Square Flair this weekend!

We were joined this morning by members of the Boonville Merchant’s Association which puts on this event year after year.

The Boonville Square flair is this Saturday, October 6th.

The event kicks off at 9:00AM with the national anthem and presentation of colors. It runs all day until 4:00PM with plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

All proceeds from the event help fund scholarships for Boonville high school students.

