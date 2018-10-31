Inside The Community: Bicentennial Bourbon Experience

Get ready for an evening of spirits at the old courthouse, and no, not the spooky Halloween ones.

How about a bicentennial bourbon experience?

The Vanderburgh County 200th birthday celebrations continue this weekend with a night at the Old Courthouse on Friday.

Joelle Knight joined us to ask people to come out and experience the Old Courthouse as you’ve never seen it before.

Enjoy sampling local craft beer, wine and food and amazing live jazz music by Monte Skelton as you revel in the history of this icon of Evansville.

Click here for more information on the event.

