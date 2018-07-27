Inside The Community: 40th Annual Strassenfest

Dubois County’s most anticipated summer festival has a little something for everyone this year.

The 40th Annual Jasper Strassenfest will offer a 5K race, parade, live music, and a beer garden for attendees this year.

Strassenfest Chairman Mike Ackerman joined us in studio to talk about these activities and all of the other things you can expect when you come out to the festival.

Thousands of residents are predicted to be in attendance at the Jasper Square and other parts of the city next week.

Commemorative mugs will be sold for $30 dollars at the Chamber of Commerce. Buttons are $5 and special commemorative buttons are $10.

The festival will run August 2nd-5th.

More information on Strassenfest can be found by clicking here.



