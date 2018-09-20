Inside The Community: 39th Annual Popcorn Sale

Attention all popcorn lovers!

The Buffalo Trace Council is kicking off its 39th Annual Popcorn Sale on September 22nd to support your local cub and boy scouts.

Assistant Scout Executive Jamie Wilder joined us in studio to give us all the delicious details.

Wilder says that 73% of the sale proceeds stay local with the Council and Scout units. The 2018 Popcorn Sale begins Saturday, September 22nd and runs through Saturday, October 20th. Popcorn is sold by Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Venturing Crews. For most, this is their primary means for funding summer camps, weekend camps, pinewood derbies, and special high adventure trips. 2018 kicks off the twelfth year of Popcorn for Our Troops. Local consumers have donated over $402,000 worth of popcorn to U.S. Troops since 2008.

And while there are no new flavors available this year, the classics like unbelievable butter, salted caramel, premium caramel with cashews, almonds and pecans, chocolatey caramel crunch, and white cheddar remain.

Click here for additional information or call Eykamp Scout Center at 812-423-5246.

