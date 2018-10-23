Inside The Community: 2nd Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference

The Unleashed Woman is hosting the 2nd annual Women’s Empowerment conference at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Airport on Saturday, November 3rd.

And they want you to come out to unleash your excellence.

Unleashed Woman founders Lindsey Vertner and Veltra Taylor joined us in studio with all the details.

The conference is taking place on November 3rd in Indianapolis, and those interested in attending can use receive $40 off with the code “44news” until October 28th.

More information on the event and ticket information can be found by clicking here.

