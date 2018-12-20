Inside The Community: Richmond Shooting Response

It’s an incident that shocked Richmond, Indiana. A 14-year-old boy taking his own life inside his former middle school after a shootout with police.

Fortunately, the school was already on lockdown when the teen arrived, a response prompted by the teen’s own mother calling 911 to warn officers her son was headed toto the school after taking a relative hostage.

Police say that prompt 911 call likely saved lives.

We were joined this morning by Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding to talk about this tragic event, one that police say could have been much worse.

