Inside Santa’s Wardrobe for Christmas in July

It’s Christmas in July, and what better way to celebrate than with Santa at Holiday World. Santa always spreads Christmas cheer no matter the season, and he has the perfect outfit to match. When he’s taking a break from making toys, he’s making his own clothes.

You can always count on Santa Claus to spread holiday cheer on Christmas, but how does he keep the Christmas spirit going all year round?

Whether it’s Christmas in December or Christmas in July, Santa Claus has an outfit for every occasion. And when he’s not making a list, he’s making his own clothes.

“Well, Santa makes and designs all of his own suits,” Santa Claus said, “So, I’m a stickler for detail. I will find out specifically what is necessary for those time frames and that particular area of the country, and focus in on that.”

For instance, Santa does a lot of military family visits, and he has a suit for every branch of the military.

“Whether I’m visiting at their homes, mom and dad’s deployed, Santa will come in to visit. We’ll bring mom and dad up on Skype, and we’ll have our Christmas party together,” said Santa, “Regardless of what branch, this is the Army, I’ve got the Navy here with me.”

Santa loves to Deck the Halls while he is all decked out himself.

“I love to dress up! This is one that I can’t wear, and don’t wear on Christmas because of all the soot and everything. This is my beautiful white suit, Alpaca South American fur,” Santa said, “Attention to detail is key in Santa’s job, from checking his list twice to the buttons on his shirt.”

“This particular one is detailed out with the names of all of the reindeer running around it. We’ve got Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen and Comet and Cupid and Donder and Blitzen, Rudolph down here. They all continually run around this one,” he said.

A shortage of doll clothes in the toy department led to Santa’s passion for fashion.

“Santa went over there and said show me what to do. So they showed me how to make a few things, and it’s like oh this is so easy! I can do this!,” said Santa Claus, “So I went back to Santa’s house and told Mrs. Claus I needed to borrow her machine, and I’ve just been going big guns ever since.”

Santa’s favorite digs are too fancy for the rides at Holiday World, so he hooked himself up with some summer outfits.

“Coaster clothes! Love the coasters here! So they may see me like this during story time and photo time, then I’m in the coasters,” Santa said.

Although making his own outfits might look tough, but Santa says it’s a piece of cake.

Santa said, “Making these is no more difficult than making a sleigh or making a wagon. Just follow the instructions.”

