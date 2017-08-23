Inside the Paranormal with Joni Mayhan

Prepare for the hair on the back of your neck to stand up, we’re going inside the realm of spirits with Author Joni Mayhan.

Joni is a celebrated Author, having penned sixteen novels, but she started as a Paranormal Investigator!

After some harrowing encounters, she made the leap to writing, and a lot of her books are true stories.

Try to keep your teeth from chattering as you read the excerpt from one of her books:

I chased the miles, driving as fast as I could manage, my eyes constantly seeking the rear view mirror, terrified at what I might find in my backseat.

Did another demon latch onto me? I could hear the entity’s words inside my head.

When it gets dark, I will show myself to you and cause you to have an accident. I saw his scenario unfold in my mind, playing with such perfect detail that it felt more like a memory than a vision. I would watch dusk settled on the horizon as I crossed the border into Kentucky, still hours away from home. I would feel his presence before I actually saw him, catching movement out of the corner of my eye as a passing car illuminated the interior of my car.

I’d turn with a gasp and he would be there in all his immortal glory, grinning at me with teeth that were crusted with cemetery dirt. His face was as black as the inside of a crypt, making the whites of his eyes seem brighter, almost as though they were illuminated by an internal fire, reminding me of something from a Halloween display. His white shirt was neatly pressed beneath his slim black jacket, but I only saw this detail for a moment. My eyes were too fixated on his horrible sneer. It made me want to crawl inside of myself and find a place to hide where he couldn’t find me.

He wanted to tear my flesh from my bones with those horrible teeth, one painful bite after another, and then spit me out, claiming my soul as his own until he had pulled every ounce of light from it.

You can find Joni's books online, check them out, and you can possibly have an encounter of your own by joining her at Haunted New Harmony!

