44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason goes inside the dark side with the Evansville Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts marketing and public relations representative Tim Young joins us with a couple of storm troopers. Chuck Gray, southern events coordinator with the 501st legion, also joined us in the studio.

The Thunderbolts will face off against the Peoria Rivermen Saturday, January 28th at 7:15 p.m. at the Ford Center.

Comments

comments