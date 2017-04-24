Inside the Community: Yuengling Beer Pairing

Yuengling came to Evansville a couple months back, it is available on tap and at some grocery and liquor stores.

This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder talked to Michael Ims the Yeungling Zone Manager for Indiana. He introduced new packaging that was first available in Indiana.

Ims also talked about how to pair the right beer with the right food. He paired Yuengling Black and Tan with steamed mussels. The Yuengling Lager with paired with ribs. Finally, he paired Yuengling Light Lager to a blonde brownie.

Here are the recipes for the items:

MUSSELS

Mussels pan steamed, about a pound, steamed in an pan with about 2 cups of YL B&T, 1 tbs lemon juice, 2oz giardiniera pickled peppers mix, cover. Steam till muscles pop open and broth reduces by 1/3rd. Salt and pepper to taste.

Mix harrisa paste 1 Tbs, 1c sour cream, two stalks of green onion, 2oz lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Blend and put into a squeeze bottle.

Pour mussels into a large bowl, add broth and peppers to top of mussels, garnish with harrisa creme, parsley and some toasted bread rubbed with garlic.

Serve

RIBS

Smoke full rack of ribs over cherry or hickory wood at 300* for 2 hrs.

Braise ribs in YL Lager in a deep house pan in the oven at 300* for 3hrs. Remove ribs from braising liquid and lightly coat with Mixure of reduced YL L, apple butter, and house BBQ in a ratio of 1:3:1. Place back in oven till sauce reduces and sticks to ribs. It should caramelize, not burn. Then add one more shiny coat right before serving. Serve warm with hericot verts tossed in maple syrup, coffee, garlic, butter, salt and pepper in a sauté pan. Make your favorite smashed potatoes, add 2 Tbs duck fat and 1clove of black garlic per 8ozs by volume smashed potatoes. Garlic with parsley and white truffle oil.

Serve played on a long plate or treated wooden board.

BLIND OR BROWN RECIPE

Add reduced YL Light in place of oil to any blind or Brownie recipe. Bake and cut out 3″ by 3″ square for a serving. Place in a large bowl. Add a scoop of brown butter ice cream, or salted caramel ice cream if you don’t want to make it yourself. Reduce YL Lager till it’s almost gone in a small pot, add 1c sugar and 1/2c water to make caramel. Stir till sugar, beer, and water together. Keep cooking till caramel forms by color and consistency. Right at the end, add 2oz sweetened condensed milk to soften. Serve cooled down over ice cream and brownie.

Serve dessert by pouring a fresh shot of espresso over ice cream and brownine.

