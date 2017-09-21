Inside the Community: World Alzheimer’s Day

Today — September 21st — is World Alzheimer’s Day. It’s a day set aside for organizations to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia…diseases that impair mental functioning.

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” Thursday with Primrose Retirement Communities in Newburgh to talk about the disease and how it impacts people.

Nearly 44 million people — in the world — have Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. These diseases are the top cause for disabilities in later life. The cost for caring for Alzheimer patients, in the U.S., was estimated at $236 billion in 2016.

Stephanie Keese is a local aspiring artist donating her talents to raise money for research. She creates custom pieces for each person based on their personal stories, and includes a special message on the back of every piece she creates thanking the buyer for helping to find a cure for dementia.

Proceeds, from the paintings, go to Alzheimer research. If you would like Stephanie to create a painting for you, send her an email at skeese@primroseretirement.com.

