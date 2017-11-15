Inside the Community: Willy Wonka Musical

44News This Morning went “Inside the Community” Wednesday morning for the upcoming “Willy Wonka Musical”. 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder was joined by Foundry Director Scott Payton and Choir Director Jaclyn Worthington. Also, Landon Blanford joined the group. He will be playing Willy Wonka for this weekend’s show!

Fifty kids, ages 7-14, are participating and (golden) tickets are running out quickly at the Foundry in Newburgh. The shows are Friday night at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

For more details and to see a “sneak peek” of the show with Landon performing, click the video box below.

