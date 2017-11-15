44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community: Willy Wonka Musical

Inside the Community: Willy Wonka Musical

November 15th, 2017 44News This Morning, Indiana, Newburgh

Facebook Twitter

44News This Morning went “Inside the Community” Wednesday morning for the upcoming “Willy Wonka Musical”. 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder was joined by Foundry Director Scott Payton and Choir Director Jaclyn Worthington. Also, Landon Blanford joined the group. He will be playing Willy Wonka for this weekend’s show!

Fifty kids, ages 7-14, are participating and (golden) tickets are running out quickly at the Foundry in Newburgh. The shows are Friday night at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

For more details and to see a “sneak peek” of the show with Landon performing, click the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.