Inside the Community with Wesselman Woods Nature Center

44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates spoke with Kristine Heilman from Wesselman Woods Nature Center. Kristine Heilman talked about a program that helps keep kids busy and have fun over the winter break. Activities will include stories, crafts, animal meet and greets, and science activities.

The Science of Frozen is one of the programs planned and will allow kids to explore Sciene of the winter wonders seen in the movie Frozen. Another program, Hootenanny, will have kids all “aflutter” while learning about owls.

These programs will take place during the day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It kicks off Tuesday, December 27th and runs through Friday, December 30th at the Nature Center. All programs include Nature Center Admission.

If you want to pre-register call 812-479-0771. For a complete list of programs and times, visit Wesselman Nature Society.

