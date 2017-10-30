Inside the Community: Wedding Bouquets

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” Monday morning for the upcoming Contemporary Bride Expo in Evansville.

Organizer Nikki Davis along with Randi from Zeidlers Floral joined Melissa.

The wedding industry is worth $119 billion a year which includes everything from venues and dresses to cakes and appetizers. So, it’s easy to see how quickly things can add up.

To help blushing brides with their decisions, Zeidlers Floral explained popular trends and how to buy flowers on a budget.

There will be plenty more tips and businesses helping out couples at the Contemporary Bride Expo in Evansville this weekend. It is Sunday, November 5th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Evansville. Admission is $2. Proceeds benefit Holly’s House.

To hear more about the event and to watch the full interview, click on the video box below.

