Inside The Community: Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting

Next weekend it’s the grown up’s turn to enjoy Wesselman Woods new playscape.

The Wandering Owl Twilight tasting is next Saturday, October 27th from 3:00PM to 7:00PM.

Right now Wesselman Woods Communications Director Elaine Edwards joined us to give all the details.

All proceeds from this event to go fund the work of Wesselman Nature Society. Enjoy a selection of food, beer and wine from local restaurants, breweries, and wineries. Live entertainment by Curt’n rod & Zion.

Regular tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

