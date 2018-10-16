44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community: Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting

October 16th, 2018 44News This Morning

Next weekend it’s the grown up’s turn to enjoy Wesselman Woods new playscape.

The Wandering Owl Twilight tasting is next Saturday, October 27th from 3:00PM to 7:00PM.

Right now Wesselman Woods Communications Director Elaine Edwards joined us to give all the details.

All proceeds from this event to go fund the work of Wesselman Nature Society. Enjoy a selection of food, beer and wine from local restaurants, breweries, and wineries. Live entertainment by Curt’n rod & Zion.

Regular tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

