Inside The Community: Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting
Next weekend it’s the grown up’s turn to enjoy Wesselman Woods new playscape.
The Wandering Owl Twilight tasting is next Saturday, October 27th from 3:00PM to 7:00PM.
Right now Wesselman Woods Communications Director Elaine Edwards joined us to give all the details.
All proceeds from this event to go fund the work of Wesselman Nature Society. Enjoy a selection of food, beer and wine from local restaurants, breweries, and wineries. Live entertainment by Curt’n rod & Zion.
Regular tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased in advance by clicking here.