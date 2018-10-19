Inside The Community: Visit Posey County

The fall season is upon us, and that means there are so many seasonal events and activities to enjoy.

Some of the fall fun can be found in Posey County, so Kari Mobley was in studio to tell us why you should go check it out!

Mobley explains that New Harmony, with it s great architecture, attractions and natural beauty is a favorite destination for weddings and large events. Virtually all of the landmarks are available and there are several experienced event planners in town to ensure a perfect experience.

Mobley says Posey county is not just a great place to visit; it is a great place to stay as well. You can choose to stay at a world class hotel, a fine bed & breakfast like cook s, a guest house suited to your taste, price range and needs, a clean and reasonably priced motel with all the amenities, or a campground in the county s great outdoors.

