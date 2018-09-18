44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community: Unleash Strong

Inside The Community: Unleash Strong

September 18th, 2018 44News This Morning

Facebook Twitter

Tristate Aero will be hosting the event Unleash Strong, which is focused on teaching young girls about STEM.

We were joined by Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana CEO Aimee Stachura to give us all the details on the event.

There will be over 30 vendors from the community showing what it is to be a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)

The event takes place on September 22nd at Tristate Aero and will run from 1:00PM to 5:00PM.

It is $5 for children 5-17 and children four and under and adults are free.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.