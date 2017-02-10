Inside the Community : TooHot Entertainment

I’m going inside the community with Evie Waddell to get the details on two “Grown and Sexy” parties happening this weekend.





Tonight is “Love and Hip Hop” beginning at 8pm at the old “Boogie Nights”.

There will be some great dance music and even a $100 prize!

Then Saturday is the Chi-Style Steppers Valentine Ball.

This party is also at the old “Boogie Nights” and all steppers are welcome to show off their moves!

There will be prize money at this party as well.

Get all the details by pressing play on the video and find these parties on the city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

