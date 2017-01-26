Inside the Community with Tom Lonnberg

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Evansville Museum Curator of History Tom Lonnberg about a trip to Gettysburg this summer. The trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania is set for June 19th through the 23rd. Tickets cost $1,270 per person (double occupancy) and Evnasville Museum members will pay $1,170 per person (double occupancy). The group will see several historic places including the sight of the Battle of Gettysburg. Meals are included in this trip along with hotel stay and a bus ride to Gettysburg, PA.

For more information, visit Lifestyle Tours.

