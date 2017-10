We are going Inside the Community for Thunderbolts Thursday. Evansville Thunderbolts Forward Dylan Clark and Public Relations Manager Tim Young joined 44News anchor Tommy Mason in the studio.

The Evansville Thunderbolts second season begins on Saturday, October 21st at 7 p.m. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $12 per game. You can call 812-422-BOLT for tickets.

For more information, visit Evansville Thunderbolts.

Comments

comments