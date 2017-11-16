Inside The Community With Thunderbolts Center Nick D’Avolio

44News anchor Tommy Mason is joined by Evansville Thunderbolts Center, Nick D’Avolio. While he’s not the youngest on the roster, but he’s one of the youngest looking players.

The Thunderbolts currently sit in fifth place in the SPHL standings.

D’Avolio and the Thunderbolts visited a children’s hospital, coloring and spending some quality time with the kids.

You can join the Evansville Thunderbolts for Military Appreciation Night on Friday, November 17th. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m. Military personnel will get in for free with a valid ID.

The first 1,000 fans will get a free Thunderbolts t-shirt.

To find more information or get tickets, visit Evansville Thunderbolts.

You can also call 812-422-BOLT for tickets.

