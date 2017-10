44News anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Thunderbolts Forward Al “The Grave Digger” Graves about the upcoming season and discounted tickets to this weekend’s season opener.

Today only the Evansville Thunderbolts are discounting tickets in time for Saturday night’s season opener at the Ford Center.

Tickets will be $5 if you use the code “Radio”.

For more information or tickets, visit Evansville Thunderbolts.

