Inside the Community: Three-on-Three Tournament

In this week’s edition of Inside the Community, Lauren Leslie spoke with Allen Waller, who works with Vanderburgh County Juvenile Probation. He joined 44News in the studio to talk about the community three-on-three tournament coming up in less than two weeks.

This event is a three part community benefit with partnerships between Evansville City Pools and Brittlebank swimming pool in Mt. Vernon to provide swimming lessons. Some of the proceeds will go to EPD to help educate youth about gun violence.

Teams interested in playing in this three on three tournament need to sign up soon. This event is on June 17th, and the cost is $80 per team.

