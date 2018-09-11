Inside The Community: Thank A Police Officer Day

It takes a lot to be a Police Officer. They are the selfless protectors of the community who wake up each morning not knowing what the work day will bring.

This weekend, a special event will be held to thank our local law enforcement for their service.

We were joined this morning by Andrea Willett, the organizer of Henderson’s National Thank a Police Officer Day.

The event takes place this Saturday on September 15th from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on 2nd Street.

All money raised from the event will be donated to the local FOP to help fund the great charitable work they do for local kids.

