Inside the Community: Taking The Perfect Holiday Pet Photos

November 27th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Pet photos with Santa is coming up in Evansville. It’s a popular event where pet owners can get their babies photos taken with Santa himself.

The event will benefit It Takes A Village. The organization helps to rescue homeless animals and give them new homes. Pet owners can get a 4 by 6 print for $15. There are other package deals available as well…including Christmas ornaments with your pet’s photo on it.

Here are the event details: Saturday December 2nd and Saturday December 9th from noon to 5:00 p.m. at 500 North Congress in Evansville.

To find out more about the event and to get some pet photo tips from the pro…click on the video box below.

