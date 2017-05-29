Inside the Community For Swimming Safety

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” this morning with YMCA to talk swimming safety.

Kelly Boylls passed on six tips to help parents keep the kiddos safe when they are in the water.

First, never swim alone. So, teach your children that they should never enter the water alone. Always swim with another person. Even the most experienced swimmers get tired. By swimming with another person, you can make sure that you are able to help each other out in case of an emergency.

Second, know what they can do. It’s tempting for kids to try to swim as far as older siblings or to want to stay in water after they’re tired, but children need to know their limits. Tell them not to swim out further or longer than they are able to do. Remember it’s not a competition.

Number three, there needs to be an adult. There always needs to be an adult present, preferably within arm’s reach of a child, who is actively watching them. A common misconception is that lots of adults means lots of people watching, but you should never assume anyone is watching. Consider designating a water watcher from a group of adults so someone is actively responsible who does not get distracted and knows how to react to someone in distress.

Fourth, swim in safe areas only. Swimming in an open body of water, like a lake or the ocean, is different than swimming in a pool. Know the area in which you are swimming. Some lakes can drop off unexpectedly, and you should never swim near dams. Stay out of water after a heavy rain or when flooding has occurred.

Number five, play with care. This means children shouldn’t push or jump on others or dive where it is not designated. Dunking and breath-holding games should also be avoided.

Finally, tip number six is to get skilled. You never know when an emergency is going to strike for either children or adults. Consider learning life-savings skills such as CPR or AED training. Also, introduce your children to water early to acclimate them to water safety and to lower their fears. Get them in swim lessons so they know proper safety around water. All of these classes, whether they are life-saving training or swim lessons, are available at the Evansville YMCA.

To find out more about the topic, watch the video below.

