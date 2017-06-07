Inside the Community: Summer Learning

44News reporter Lauren Leslie spoke with Matt Hart from PBIS Rewards for the Learning Curve, an educational segment we do on Tuesday mornings. Matt talked about fun and educational ways to keep kids learning, called ‘Summer Learning – Had Me A Blast’.

Teachers, on average, spend about four to eight weeks every fall reviewing and reteaching their students. Many students lose the equivalent of one to two months of reading and math skills during summer break, which could result in effecting standardized tests.

Some fun summer learning ideas, include cooking/building, volunteering, planting, campus tours, museum/zoo/theatre/YMCA/park, and board games.

For some tech resources, visit Star Fall, Sketch Up, Flip Snack, I Know That, Spelling City. And free apps include World’s Worst Pet, Cargo-Bot, and Rocket Science 101.

Comments

comments