Inside The Community: Suicide Awareness

This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for suicide awareness. She was joined by Lori Sullivan Lofton from the Tackling Suicide Awareness Fund and Jana Pritchett with Youth First.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people 15-24 years old. More Americans die by suicide every year than by homicide and a suicide occurs every 12 minutes.

Lori has lost two family members to suicide and she is on a mission to raise awareness. So, on September 22nd, there will be a big event during the Castle High School game. They will be playing Mater Dei. Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. There will be a walk to raise awareness at 6:30 p.m. There will also be items like t-shirts and water bottles for sale. Proceeds go to Youth First. Youth First brings social workers into schools to help kids deal with a range of challenges.

To find out more about the event and Lori’s story, click the video box below.

