Inside the Community: Stop Indiana Puppy Mills

Tri-State resident Jeff Wheeler is working to organize a non-profit called “Stop Indiana Puppy Mills”. Jeff said he decided to start the organization after adopting his dog Cocoa.

Jeff says Cocoa came from a backyard breeder and underwent horrific things and he doesn’t want other dogs to have to go through that. So, that’s when “Stop Indiana Puppy Mills” came into play.

It is a new idea and Jeff is working to bring together a board of directors and committee members. He says the need for something like this is greater than ever in Indiana. According to the website “Bailing Out Benji” there are more than 200 puppy mills in the state and not a lot of oversight.

To find out more about the problem and what Jeff is doing to stop it, click the video box to watch the interview. To learn more about “Stop Indiana Puppy Mills”, click here.

