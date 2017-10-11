Inside The Community With St. Vincent Evansville

44News | Evansville, IN

October 11th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Lacy Hanmore with St. Vincent Evansville. St. Vincent is working along with Ascension to put together a career fair focused on the nursing industry.

The RN Career Fair will be Thursday, October 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Vincent Evansville Manor Annex.

This fair will target those with at least one year of nursing experience and include interviews, giveaways and a catered dinner.

If you’re interested in attending this fair, text “Hire” to 317-279-6662 to RSVP and learn more.

If you cannot make it to the event, visit St. Vincent Evansville to apply for jobs.

