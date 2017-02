44News Goes Inside the Community with the Sons of Serendip. The group is performing Tuesday, Feb. 21st in Henderson.

The show is at 7pm at the Preston Arts Center. From “Isn’t She Lovely” to “Superstition” — the group honors singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder. Tickets are $36 and $31 dollars.

To purchase tickets visit HAAA.org or call 270-831-9800.

Here’s a sneak peek of tonight’s show.

