Inside the Community: Smile on Down Syndrome

This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with Smile on Down Syndrome. The organization is holding an event this weekend called “Magic for Smiles”.

There will be performers at the event like Daniel Herron, also known as the “Balloon Guy”, from Henderson.

Daniel showed off some of his tricks and talent on the morning show, and he also talked about “Magic for Smiles”.

The event is Saturday February 4th at 4:00 p.m. Kids two and under are free. Those over two are $5 and adults are $10.

To find out more…and to watch the “Balloon Guy’s” demonstration…click the video box below.

Comments

comments